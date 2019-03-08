Growing concern as popular trampoline club faces closure

A trampoline club which has been helping people with disabilities enjoy the sport for nearly three decades fears it could be forced to close unless it finds a new home.

Twenty-five years ago, 19-year-old Rachel Parker started Dragons Trampoline Club in her home village of Wacton, near Long Stratton, growing the organisation to be one of the largest trampolining clubs in Norfolk.

Its focus on inclusivity has attracted not only budding professionals but those with disabilities and health issues, and a large proportion of the club's work is around social development, as well as fitness.

But coach Jane Hawgood said members could soon be left without access to the sport as the club hunts for a new venue.

Currently located at Easton Gymnastics Club in Easton, the Dragons are set to lose their home as space is reclaimed by the neighbouring club for an imminent expansion.

She said: "It's absolutely devastating for everyone involved with the club and seeing peoples' faces when we broke the news we could close was heartbreaking. People would be stuck if we were to close. The aim of the club is to be inclusive to all and provide a supportive, non-judgmental environment where people can come no matter what their motivation is, or what their goals are."

The club has until the beginning of September to move venue and said it is struggling to find somewhere suitable.

The new venue must be at least 8m high and have a minimum floor space of 21m by 10m to set up the club's six trampolines.

Although the requirements are specific, Ms Hawgood said the club is flexible with how the space is created and anyone with land or an outbuilding could be helpful.

She said: "We are willing to build, renovate and adapt and this could be a great opportunity for someone with a bit of extra space to get involved with an important part of the community.

"The trampoline club is important for a lot of people and a lot of the youngsters involved simply won't be able to launch into the trampolining world without it."

Head coach Rachel Parker can be contacted at rachel.wacton@gmail.com or on 07909 526049.