Growing concern as popular trampoline club faces closure

PUBLISHED: 16:25 05 June 2019

Norfolk only trampoline club faces an uncertain future after being told they have to move from the space they currently practice in.

Norfolk only trampoline club faces an uncertain future after being told they have to move from the space they currently practice in.

A trampoline club which has been helping people with disabilities enjoy the sport for nearly three decades fears it could be forced to close unless it finds a new home.

Norfolk only trampoline club faces an uncertain future after being told they have to move from the space they currently practice in.

Twenty-five years ago, 19-year-old Rachel Parker started Dragons Trampoline Club in her home village of Wacton, near Long Stratton, growing the organisation to be one of the largest trampolining clubs in Norfolk.

Its focus on inclusivity has attracted not only budding professionals but those with disabilities and health issues,  and a large proportion of the club's work is around social development, as well as  fitness.

But coach Jane Hawgood said members could soon be left without access to the sport as  the club hunts for a new venue.

Currently located at Easton Gymnastics Club in Easton, the Dragons are set to lose their  home as space is reclaimed by the neighbouring club for an imminent expansion.

Norfolk only trampoline club faces an uncertain future after being told they have to move from the space they currently practice in.

She said: "It's absolutely devastating for everyone  involved with the club and  seeing peoples' faces when we broke the news we could close  was heartbreaking. People  would be stuck if we were to  close. The aim of the club is to  be inclusive to all and provide a supportive, non-judgmental environment where people can come no matter what their motivation is, or what their goals are."

The club has until the beginning of September to move venue and said it is struggling to find somewhere suitable.

The new venue must be at least 8m high and have a minimum floor space of 21m by 10m to set up the club's six trampolines.

Norfolk only trampoline club faces an uncertain future after being told they have to move from the space they currently practice in. Club founder Rachel Parker and Coach, Jane Hawgood.

Although the requirements are specific, Ms Hawgood said the club is flexible with how the space is created and anyone with land or an outbuilding could be helpful.

She said: "We are willing to build, renovate and adapt and this could be a great opportunity for someone with a bit of extra space to get involved with an important part of the community.

"The trampoline club is important for a lot of people and a lot of the youngsters involved simply won't be able to launch into the trampolining world without it."

Head coach Rachel Parker can be contacted at rachel.wacton@gmail.com or on 07909 526049.

