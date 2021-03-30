News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed from beach

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:02 PM March 30, 2021   
Second World War sea defences, known as Dragon's Teeth, in Kessingland. PHOTO: Hayley Adcock

Work is under way to remove Second World War sea defences, known as Dragon's Teeth, from Kessingland beach. PHOTO: Hayley Adcock - Credit: Hayley Adcock

Work is under way to remove a series of Second World War tank defences from a stretch of beach.

The coastal defences had been planted to prevent enemy landings during the Second World War at Kessingland beach, near Lowestoft.

But after being uncovered by erosion over recent years the ‘dragon’s teeth’ defences - consisting of vertical iron spikes that were installed as a tank landing deterrent - were being removed this week.

Second World War sea defences, known as Dragon's Teeth, at Kessingland. PHOTO: Hayley Adcock

Work is under way to remove the Second World War sea defences, known as Dragon's Teeth, from Kessingland beach. PHOTO: Hayley Adcock - Credit: Hayley Adcock

The Crown Estate, which owns the foreshore, is carrying out work to remove the metal sections of the dragon’s teeth which are exposed on the beach at low tide.

A notice to mariners issued by The Crown Estate, surrounding the "removal of WW2 tank defences from Kessingland beach" states: "Operations to remove sections of the WW2 tank defences at Kessingland beach will be undertaken on March 30/31.

"This will be undertaken using vehicles accessing the site from the public highway and along routes pre-agreed by relevant regulators and landowners.

You may also want to watch:

"Removal works will be undertaken in daylight hours and are anticipated to be focused three hours either side of low water where light allows.

"This may be extended in response to conditions and mobilisation/demobilisation.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
  2. 2 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
  3. 3 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
  1. 4 How busy is the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases?
  2. 5 Golf course unable to open for trading after damage to greens
  3. 6 Major factory blaze ‘surrounded’ as firefighters gain control
  4. 7 Second mural defaced as Bimini anger grows
  5. 8 Second home owners 'must pay' as rules set to stop tax dodge
  6. 9 Woman arrested after jumping into Broads from stolen boat
  7. 10 Angry workers for new Norwich City Council company could strike

"Vessels are requested to pass the marked areas at slow speed to minimise vessel wash."

A spokesman for the Coastal Partnership East said: "The Crown Estate will be removing WW2 tank defences from Kessingland beach on March 30 and March 31." 

East Suffolk Council Tweeted: "Work is taking place at Kessingland Beach this week, as The Crown Estate remove the World War II defences known as 'dragon's teeth'.

"Work is expected to be complete within a few days and any disruption will be kept to a minimum."

A Marine Management consultation, which ran earlier this year, proposed the metal spikes and scaffold tank trap structures be removed.

Back then, it stated: "Due to the public safety risk these structures pose, The Crown Estate are proposing to remove the scaffold structures, as well as removing the metal sections of the dragon’s teeth which are exposed on the beach at low tide.

"Once the removal works are complete, fixed marker beacons are to be installed in the water to mark the extent of the remaining dragon’s teeth and concrete blocks, and to minimise the risk arising from these potential hazards to the general public."

Kessingland News
Lowestoft News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Gallery

PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Food and Drink

7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Diss Mere is among the attractions that appeal to newcomers looking to buy a home. Picture: Sonya Du

Coronavirus

Q&A: How are lockdown restrictions changing from Monday?

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon