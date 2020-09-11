Search

Prized accreditation for young people’s unit

PUBLISHED: 13:17 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 11 September 2020

The Dragonfly Unit in Lowestoft. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

The Dragonfly Unit in Lowestoft. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Archant

An inpatient unit for young people with acute mental health conditions has been awarded a prized accreditation.

The Dragonfly Unit in Lowestoft, part of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), has received the Quality Network for Inpatient CAMHS (QNIC) accreditation by the Royal College of Psychiatry in recognition of the quality of care it provides.

It comes following an extensive assessment designed to ensure that the unit was meeting the highest standards of quality and safety.

The assessment began with a peer review by a cross section of professionals from other trusts, including a pharmacist, psychiatrist, ex-service user and manager, who gave advice and made suggestions for improvements, such as creating age-specific policies for young people.

The main inspection team then visited and looked at everything from the environment in which care is delivered to the food which is served, before interviewing staff and service users and reviewing evidence such as patient notes and audits.

They also evaluated staff training, appraisals and inductions, as well as the steps taken to safeguard wellbeing in the workplace.

Matt Richardson, NSFT’s Operational Manager for the unit, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Dragonfly Unit has achieved this sought after accreditation.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, and provides extra assurance to our service users and their families that the care we are providing is safe, high quality and delivered in a modern and appropriate environment.

“This accreditation is the gold standard which all inpatient units aim for.

“To have achieved this alongside our outstanding rating from the CQC is fantastic news for our patients, staff and families.

“We are particularly pleased that the inspectors singled out our care plans, risk assessments and the ways in which we engage with children and young people for praise, as well as highlighting the support we provide to our staff as an area for celebration.”

The QNIC accreditation lasts for the next three years, after which time the unit will be reassessed to make sure it is continuing to meet the standards.

