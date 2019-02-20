Search

Latest Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner to come to Norwich

20 February, 2019 - 16:05

Archant

The recently crowned Trinity Taylor from Ru Paul’s Drag Race will be performing at The Waterfront.

The Waterfront will host Ru Paul's Drag Race star Latrice Royale. Photo: Getty ImagesThe Waterfront will host Ru Paul's Drag Race star Latrice Royale. Photo: Getty Images

The event will take place Thursday, August 1 and promises Drag Race fans a chance to witness the charisma of the show’s latest winner in the flesh.

Doors will open at 7pm and tickets are on sale from the UEA box office now.

Standard entry is priced at £20 or there is a VIP meet and greet option available for £40.

Trinity Taylor, now known as Trinity The Tuck, was crowned jointed winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars season four - the final of which aired earlier this month.

The Emmy-award winning US show celebrates the runway talents, personalities and performance skills of drag queens as they compete to impress judges including drag icon Ru Paul and singer Michelle Visage.

The Waterfront will also be hosting Latrice Royale, another Drag Race alumni, on April 4.

Similarly both VIP and standard tickets are available now.

A UK version of Ru Paul’s Drag Race is set to air on BBC Three later this year and Alan Carr and Graham Norton have been announced as judges for the show’s final.

