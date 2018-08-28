Have your say on draft proposals for King’s Lynn’s riverfront area

Draft development plans have been proposed for Nelson Quay. Picture: Ian Burt

Residents are being urged to have their say over draft proposals for the development of the riverfront area in King’s Lynn.

The Nelson Quay development will include high quality public spaces, homes and a commercial space.

On November 20 and 21 architects Graeme Massie, Bidwells, AECOM and project officers from West Norfolk Council will be on hand to answer any questions.

Cabinet member Alistair Beales said: “This is a major project for the town, that will really transform the riverfront area. We have had lots of discussions with various stakeholders and hope that the proposals are heading in the right direction. We now want to see what other people think so that final adjustments can be made before we submit the scheme for planning permission.”

The exhibition trailer will be in the Tuesday Market Place on Tuesday, November 20, from 11am to 6pm and on Wednesday, November 21, from 9am to 5pm.