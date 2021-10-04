Draconid meteor shower to be visible over Norfolk this week

Published: 10:30 AM October 4, 2021

A meteor shower is set to light up the skies above Norfolk this week.

The annual Draconid meteor shower is active between Thursday, October 7 and Monday, October 11 and will be best visible on Friday and Saturday evening.

Their radiant – the point from which the meteors appear to emanate in the night sky – is the constellation Draco which can be found near the constellation Ursa Minor.

According to experts the best place to view the meteor shower is somewhere with dark skies, an unobstructed horizon and very little light pollution, with no direct sources of light entering your eyes.

Locations which are recommended in Norfolk include Wiveton Downs, Kelling Heath Holiday Park and King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society in Tottenhill.

The shower is associated with Comet 21/P Giacobini-Zimmer and the waxing crescent moon is expected to set before nightfall so it is not thought to hinder the shower's visibility.

The rate of meteors during the shower's peak depend upon which part of the comet's trail the Earth orbit intersects on any given year.

Although in recent years the Draconids haven't produced any particular activity outbursts, in 1933 and 1946 the Draconids created some of the most active displays of the 20th century.