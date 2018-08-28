Search

Chance to meet author who is donating all profits to NHS

PUBLISHED: 13:09 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:09 13 November 2018

Dr Tony Asham at one of his book surgeries. Picture: Paul Dickson

Dr Tony Asham at one of his book surgeries. Picture: Paul Dickson

Retired Norfolk GP turned author Tony Asham is donating all proceeds from his new book, On The Edge, to his former medical practice, Brundall Medical Centre.

To support this, Dr Asham is holding a series of book surgeries at the centre until Christmas. Bookworms can arrange to meet Mr Asham and buy a signed copy of the book every Monday and Thursday.

On The Edge is set in the Lake District and Scotland and features five main characters whose lives are all ‘on the edge’.

Dr Ashman said: “I’ve decided that all personal proceeds from sales of the book will be donated to NHS-related causes, initially Brundall Medical Centre. I’ve been delighted with the response to the first week of ‘book surgeries’ at Brundall, selling more than 70 books and am looking forward to the run up to Christmas.”

To book an appointment a book surgery, email tony.ashman@rocketmail.com

