Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Tributes to 'brave' GP who campaigned for health services for three decades

PUBLISHED: 15:49 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 26 July 2019

Dr Richard Kell. PHOTO: Dr Annette Abbott

Dr Richard Kell. PHOTO: Dr Annette Abbott

Archant

A GP and health campaigner who fought motor neurone disease with "dignity and bravery" has died aged 64.

Cutlers Hill Surgery, in Halesworth, where Dr Richard Kell was a partner for 29 years. Photo: GoogleCutlers Hill Surgery, in Halesworth, where Dr Richard Kell was a partner for 29 years. Photo: Google

Dr Richard Kell spent almost three decades as a partner of Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth until 2016.

As well as his role at the surgery, he campaigned for health services in the town and supported local health charities.

Dr Annette Abbott, his partner at the practice for 25 years, said: "He had struggled with the awful effects of MND with dignity and bravery, maintaining his calm demeanour and sense of humour throughout.

"He was greatly loved and respected by his colleages and patients.

"He will be remembered for his wisdom, compassion, kindness and holistic care of patients."

Born in Wisbech to a farming family, he initially attended Framingham College before training in medicine at the London Hospital.

Starting in London, his work would take him to Manchester and Dubai, before he settled in Halesworth as a GP.

He joined the team of GPs in 1987, and cared for patients in Halesworth and surrounding villages as a partner for 29 years, as well as working at the Patrick Stead Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Kell also worked as a police surgeon for 20 years and was a trainer for new GPs and medical students.

Dr Abbott said: "Richard worked and campaigned very hard to save local health services in Halesworth, from the maternity beds in Patrick Stead Hospital, which were closed in the late 1980s, to the in-patient beds which sadly closed in 2016.

"He was involved in the Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund, now called the Pear Tree Fund, from its beginnings in 1989 and chaired it for 20 years.

"The Pear Tree Centre will soon be completed adjacent to Cutlers Hill to provide a one-stop-shop offering support, information, counselling, finance and benefits advice to anyone who has been diagnosed with a life-changing illness.

"He also set up the charity Halesworth Health in 2011 to safeguard and future-proof health and care services in and around Halesworth.

"He dedicated a huge amount of time to these charities both before and after retiring.

"After retirement, he volunteered for Doctors of the World, an independent, humanitarian movement working at home and abroad to empower excluded people to access healthcare.

"Outside of work, Richard was a keen sportsman, playing hockey, tennis and squash, and he loved travelling, sea swimming and spending time in the countryside.

"He expressed a wish for no memorial service, and only to be remembered during a walk or swim in Walberswick, and his family would like to respect his wishes."

Donations in his memory can be made to the Pear Tree Fund or to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Most Read

WATCH Dramatic lightning and thunder as ‘intense’ storm hits Norfolk

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Absolutely terrifying’ - collapsed power cable burns through back garden

A power cable collaped in Roger and Beccy Fitches' garden in the village of Ridlington. Picture: Neil Perry

Tesco and Morrisons in meltdown during heatwave

The appliances suffered a meltdown following the 35C heatwave. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Restaurant evacuated after fire at Riverside in Norwich

A fire has reportedly broken out in a restaurant in the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: James Randle

Running column: Fear of missing out has a lot to answer for, says Mark Armstrong

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to ‘brave’ GP who campaigned for health services for three decades

Dr Richard Kell. PHOTO: Dr Annette Abbott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists