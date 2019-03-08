Inquest opened into the death of a Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident
PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 02 August 2019
An inquest has opened the death of a retired GP who died after a cycling accident in Amsterdam.
Dr Nicholas Ireland, 76, who served as a GP at Acle Medical Practice for more than 40 years died following a fall from a bike in the dutch city on June 21,
At an inquest opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, the court heard how, following the accident, Dr Ireland was taken to VU University Medical Centre where he was later pronounced dead.
Following his death, Jess Basey-Fisher, Dr Ireland's daughter described her father as, "the kindest man", while Teresa Randall of Acle Medical Centre said: "We all thought the world of him, patients and staff. Nick was a well loved and respected GP who went above and beyond for his community."
Dr Ireland's medical cause of death was given as a hypoxic brain injury and trauma following a fall from a bike.
The inquest has been adjourned until November 1.
