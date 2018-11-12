Legal bid to declare missing Norfolk doctor dead

Legal bid to declare missing Downham Market doctor David Lidgey dead

David Lidgey who has been missing since 2011 Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

Lawyers have launched a high court bid to declare a missing husband dead.

On their wedding day in 1995, Shona Lidgey with her husband David Lidgey who went missing a year ago and has not been in contact since. Picture: Submitted On their wedding day in 1995, Shona Lidgey with her husband David Lidgey who went missing a year ago and has not been in contact since. Picture: Submitted

Dr David Lidgey left his home in Hilgay, near Downham Market, in June 2011. He left his wife a note saying: “Gone for a walk.”

Since then, the 51-year-old’s whereabouts have been a mystery. His wife Shona, also a GP, and the couple’s three children have made emotional appeals for Dr Lidgey to get in touch.

Mrs Lidgey later said her husband, who she met at medical school, had suffered depression since they moved from London to Norfolk around seven years before he disappeared.

He went missing after driving the children to school, leaving his car, wallet and mobile phone behind.

Now lawyers have applied to the High Court for a “declaration of the presumed death” of Dr Lidgey.

It says anyone with an interest in the matter can apply to the court within 21 days should they wish to intervene.

Seven years after a person disappears, they can legally be presumed dead.