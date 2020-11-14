DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field
PUBLISHED: 15:15 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 14 November 2020
A delivery driver had to be rescued by a JCB after a wrong turn left him stuck in the mud.
Tracy Batt, who lives at the top of Thunder Hill in Martham, near Great Yarmouth, said she saw the DPD van take a wrong turning into a muddy field near Sandy Lane, known locally as the “Wongs”.
“It got stuck in the mud but couldn’t reverse - so just kept going”, she said.
“It was there from around 10am until 10.30, at which point a JCB towed it out backwards.
“We’ve lived here for eight years and I’ve never seen anything like that.
“People walk their dogs through it but there’s no vehicle access apart from tractors. It’s just farm land.
“I didn’t speak to the driver personally so I’m not exactly sure what happened. All I know is he tried off-road driving in the wrong vehicle the wrong way.”
She added: “I never actually got my parcel in the end.”
