'Our day was stolen' - Dozens of people affected by hotel closure

From wedding venue booking to surprise Christmas presents for parents, dozens of people have been affected by the closure of The Manor Hotel in Mundesley.

From wedding venue booking to surprise Christmas presents for parents, dozens of people have been affected by the closure of a Norfolk Hotel.

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere.

The Manor Hotel in Mundesley announced on December 19 that they would cease trading with immediate affect after a "downturn in business in an ever challenging market place."

In a statement posted on Facebook, The Manor Hotel, run by Steven Williams, said: "We have endeavoured over many months to find a way through but have been unable.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers that have enjoyed many events at the hotel, our staff and apologise to those that have upcoming events we are unable to honour."

Almost 1500 people have pre-paid for a meal with prosecco at The Manor Hotel in Mundesley through the online deal finder, Groupon.

The hotel website is still allowing people to book a table or even pay for a room at the hotel, with no mention of its closure.

One couple, Bradley Wortley, 33, and Tori Vaissiere, 30, from Dereham, have been left without a wedding venue and £1,600 out of pocket after the hotel ceased trading.

Members of their family have also been left out of pocket after paying for rooms at the hotel.

Here are some of the other people that have been caught up in the closure of The Manor Hotel.

'The hotel is one of very few that allows for pets and it was really important to us for them to be involved on the day'

Emma Welling, who works for Aviva, booked her civil ceremony in June, which she paid for earlier this month.

The couple, who live in Norwich, booked the hotel as a venue as it is one of their favourite beaches to walk their two dogs.

She said: "The hotel is one of very few that allows for pets and it was really important to us for them to be involved on the day, with Coco our blind four-year-old staffie supporting my fiancé and Poppy, our two-year-old staffie carrying out flower girl responsibilities.

"We are really sorry to hear the news as we now need to consider quickly an alternative option for the ceremony, and have lost the money already paid."

Christmas break ruined for husband and wife

Caroline Whitten's husband had booked a three-night stay over the Christmas period as a gift.

The couple arrived at The Manor Hotel on Christmas Eve to discover an empty car park with a skip.

Mrs Whitten said: "My husband booked a three-night stay from Christmas Eve to Friday December 27, which included dinner Christmas Eve, Christmas Day three-course lunch and carvery on Boxing Day plus a buffet breakfast each day.

"We arrived 4.15pm on Christmas Eve to find everything locked up, the Christmas tree lights were on in the hotel and the pumps on the bar were on, also there was a skip on the driveway with a load of rubbish in it which made us think something was not quite right.

"We also rang the hotel from our mobile while we was sitting outside in the car park and we just got the unobtainable sound."

'I cried lots, Christmas at this point was totally ruined'

Sarah Mace travelled to The Manor Hotel from Essex for a Christmas Dinner with her family.

Mrs Mace said: "I had booked for my husband, me, my two children, my dad and step mum as a Christmas treat as they moved to North Walsham a couple of years ago.

"We all turned up Christmas Day at 12.30pm ready for our 1pm booking to find the car park empty and a full skip outside.

"I cried lots, Christmas at this point was totally ruined.

"They emailed me on the 22nd with the menu, luckily The Ship Inn just down the road had a table of six that did not turn up. We were very lucky."

'My parents got married there in 1971, so coming up to their 50th anniversary and they hadn't been back since'

Ruth Kirkpatrick purchased a voucher from The Manor Hotel for her parents Christmas present just eight days before it ceased trading.

Her parents got married at the hotel in 1971 and had not returned since.

Mrs Kirkpatrick said: "I initially emailed The Manor on the December 2, to purchase a voucher for my parents for Christmas.

"I decided to go ahead with this on the 11th December and then called them and discussed it with another member of staff who confirmed it would be possible and to take the card payment over the phone.

"After a week and I hadn't received anything, I called them and was advised their colleague had done it but she would check and get it out to me. Another two days passed and still nothing.

"My husband and I went there on Xmas Eve to see what was going on and get a refund and it was all locked up, the man in the chip shop explained what had happened.

"I paid by credit card so I am hoping that they may be able to help me."

'It's heartbreaking' - young couple's wedding ruined by hotel closure

Angela Sellick's daughter Paige and her Fiance, Ryan booked their wedding at The Manor Hotel for August 28, 2020.

The young couple paid a £1000 deposit as well as evening entertainment and the registrar.

Mrs Sellick said: "We have not had any contact from the owner, Steve Williams, at all to tell us about the hotels closure, we found out via Facebook.

"We have tried to contact him, he will not answer our calls or emails, or acknowledge us at all. The whole thing is just awful.

"Paige and Ryan are a young couple, who work really hard and have saved up for their wedding, only to have their special day ruined.

"It is heartbreaking."

'Our day stolen, devastated'

Harriet Merryweather and her fiancé, Ben Branscombe had booked their wedding through The Manor Hotel earlier this year.

Miss Merryweather, who found out the hotel had ceased trading over Facebook, said: "We have our wedding booked for 20th of August we found out yesterday. Our day stolen, devastated.

The senior consumer rights editor at Which?, Adam French, has spoken to this newspaper to give his advice on what to do if a wedding venue ceases trading.