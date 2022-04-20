Dozens of firefighters tackling major blaze in Suffolk town

Firefighters are dealing with a major blaze in Brandon. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an undergrowth fire estimated to be between 200m by 200m in a west Suffolk town.

10 appliances from Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at the fire in London Road, Brandon, which began after 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 20.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the flames were "200m by 200m in an undergrowth".

Fire engines from Methwold, Thetford, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket are all at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

