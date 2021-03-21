Dozens pay tribute to Sarah Everard at 'peaceful and reflective' vigil

Published: 1:21 PM March 21, 2021 Updated: 1:29 PM March 21, 2021

Dozens of people attended a peaceful Norfolk vigil to remember Sarah Everard.

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

People in west Norfolk were able to pay their respects to the 33-year-old, who went missing on March 3 as she walked home from a friend's house in London, at a vigil held on Saturday, in King's Lynn.

Sarah Everard, 33, whose body was found in Kent Woodland on March 10. - Credit: PA

The vigil, held in Market Place, was attended by three female police officers to ensure social distancing rules were adhered to.

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

People were invited to attend as part of their daily exercise and were told to wear masks. Signs were in place encourage social distancing.

Jo Rust, one of the vigil organisers, described the mood as "sombre with an underlying sense of anger".

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I work hard to put on events in King's Lynn so people don't feel like they have to travel elsewhere.

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

"By putting on events like this people can express their feelings without feeling the need to break regulations and head to Clapham Common, as many probably would have.

"Between 30 and 40 people attended to light a candle, mark their signature and pay their respects to Sarah."

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Miss Everard's remains were found in the woods in Kent on March 10 and police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with kidnap and murder.

Thousands of men and women took to Clapham Common to attend a vigil remembering the 33-year-old last weekend, which ended in many arrests. An independent inquiry is under way into the policing of the demonstration.

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Last week, King's Lynn Police warned the public not to attend the Norfolk vigil, stating that large gatherings are not permitted and they could not wave the regulations for any one type of gathering.

But Ms Rust said the event was intended to only highlight concerns over women's safety and would be "mindful" of Covid guidelines.

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

She said: "We're trying to combat this sense of women who want to express solidarity and sisterhood shouldn't be doing it at this time.

"We're meant to wait and sit down and be quiet, but why should we let the moment pass?

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

"I understand the current climate and that coronavirus is dangerous, but so is male violence.

"Thank you to all those men who call out their sexist mates or mates who think it's okay to touch a woman without their consent."

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Jo Rust lights a candle in memory of Sarah Everard. Pictured: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Jo Rust lights a candle in memory of Sarah Everard. Pictured: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography



