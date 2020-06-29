Dozens attend clap for Budgens’ heroes following fire

The fire at Budgens in Holt. Picture: Lee Smith Archant

Dozens of people took part in a clap for Budgens staff in Holt, following the devastating fire that destroyed the town’s only supermarket.

Dozens took part in a clap for Budgens staff in Holt and made green badges and hearts. Pictures: Kathryn Semmence-Allison Dozens took part in a clap for Budgens staff in Holt and made green badges and hearts. Pictures: Kathryn Semmence-Allison

Community leaders have rallied round to support those involved following the blaze at the Kerridge Way store on Saturday, June 20.

And residents took part in a clap on Saturday, June 27 to thank Budgens’ staff for their support over the years.

The event was similar to the claps held throughout the lockdown to thank NHS staff and key workers.

Resident Kathryn Semmence-Allison said: “It was a pleasure to stand outside our home to give my best to the emergency services and the staff of Budgens during the clap, some of whom have worked there for decades.

Dozens took part in a clap for Budgens staff in Holt and made green badges and hearts. Pictures: Kathryn Semmence-Allison Dozens took part in a clap for Budgens staff in Holt and made green badges and hearts. Pictures: Kathryn Semmence-Allison

“I was delighted to see so many Budgens staff attend the site and join in.

“Martin Batey came to represent Holt Town Council which I thought was a lovely touch. There has been huge community spirit since the devastating fire.

“A former member of Bugdens handed out little green heart badges to her colleagues, my aunty Sandy Roper and I made some little green hearts as keepsakes for employees.

“Lots of people have added a little green heart, the colour of the Budgens sign, to their profile pictures. People have shown their support and thanks in many different ways.”

She said that Budgens was the heart of the community in many ways.

“I knew if I was suffering from the baby blues I could nip into Budgens and see a friendly face most of whom I knew by name,” she added.

“The older folk, a big population in Holt, could go there and have a nice chat. They might be the only person they’d speak to all day.

“It was more than a shop. It’s hard to explain but the amount of community spirit and kindness shown since the fire from ordinary friends and neighbours should demonstrate just how much Budgens will be missed.

“We can only hope we will once again see an affordable supermarket rebuilt in its place where former employees can serve us so brilliantly again.”

