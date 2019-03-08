Search

Head-turning hay bale sculptures appear by side of busy road

PUBLISHED: 17:53 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 18 September 2019

Downham Market Young Farmers have set up hay bales in the form of a man and cow near the A10 roundabout on Bexwell Road. Picture: Kate Farr

Downham Market Young Farmers have set up hay bales in the form of a man and cow near the A10 roundabout on Bexwell Road. Picture: Kate Farr

Two head-turning hay bale sculptures have surprised motorists by appearing by the side of a busy road.

Downham Young Farmers set up the hay structures of a man and a cow on Sunday, August 18 to promote their new members meeting that will be held today (Wednesday, September 18) at The Foldgate Inn at 7:30pm.

Kate Farr, the group's chairlady, said: "I wanted to do a cow and the man next to it was Michael Waters' idea, he's quite creative.

"The plan was to lasso the cow, but it was one of those ideas that when you try and do it, it's trickier than you think.

"It took us half a morning to do, and it was raining the day we did it."

Twenty of the group's members were recruited to put the structures together.

Around 20 hay bales were used to assemble the figures that are overlooking the A10 Bexwell roundabout outside Downham Market.

Miss Farr said: "We do it every year, with all sorts from tractors to beat harvests. We did a sheep a few years ago.

"It's all farming related."

The group, which meets every Wednesday, is a network of people aged between 16-27 that socialise and hold events for charity.

Miss Farr said: "You don't have to be a farmer to be part of the group.

"It's a bit of everything- socialise, train and travel with young farmers. It's about getting to know people with similar interests in the local area. Activities include go-carting to trips around the local farm, bowling and quiz events."

