Norfolk town will get another curry house

PUBLISHED: 17:57 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 10 December 2019

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

rez-art

A popular Indian restaurant has announced it will be expanding to another Norfolk town.

Chefs and waiters at the Downham Tandoori. Picture: Sarah HussainChefs and waiters at the Downham Tandoori. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Tandoori, located on High Street in Downham Market, has announced it will open in King's Lynn early next year.

Named King's Lynn Tandoori, the restaurant will serve up traditional Indian cuisine and look at employing three specialised chefs and 10 waiting staff.

Ali Anwar, who started the family-run business 22 years ago, decided on the expansion earlier this year after realising how popular the restaurant was to people living further afield.

The 46-year-old said: "We found a lovely unit in Lynn, it is a beautiful big shop and it will be able to hold around 80 people."

Mr Anwar is keeping the exact location of the restaurant a secret until a big opening event, but has revealed it will be in Gaywood.

Mr Anwar opened Downham Tandoori on Wednesday, February 12, 1997 and aims to open King's Lynn Tandoori on the same day in 2020.

He said: "It will be very special. People's reaction to the news has been very good, they're really happy and can't wait for us to open."

