Indian restaurant donates meals to vulnerable and local volunteers

PUBLISHED: 07:47 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 20 May 2020

Downham Tandoori has been making meals for vulnerable people in the local community. Picture: Downham Tandoori

Downham Tandoori has been making meals for vulnerable people in the local community. Picture: Downham Tandoori

Archant

Staff at an Indian restaurant in Norfolk have extended their efforts during the coronavirus crisis to provide meals to the vulnerable in their community.

Downham Tandoori has been making meals for vulnerable people in the local community. Picture: Downham Tandoori Downham Tandoori has been making meals for vulnerable people in the local community. Picture: Downham Tandoori

Ali Anwar, owner of Downham Tandoori, and his staff have been donating meals to hospital staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn over the last month to show their appreciation for their work throughout the pandemic.

They have now extended this gesture to vulnerable people and volunteers in their area.

More than 1,750 meals have been prepared by staff at the tandoori restaurant for the NHS and 50 dishes have been donated to people in and around Downham Market in association with the town’s Covid-19 group.

Mr Anwar hopes a further 50 meals can be donated to vulnerable members of the community over the next week.

Downham Tandoori has been making meals for vulnerable people in the local community. Picture: Downham Tandoori Downham Tandoori has been making meals for vulnerable people in the local community. Picture: Downham Tandoori

He said: “It’s our way of thanking these amazing people and some guys who really need cheering up.

“We felt that those helping the vulnerable such as volunteers and care workers definitely deserved something too.

You may also want to watch:

“The reaction received by this was amazing, with people saying how generous and thoughtful it was.

The Downham Tandoori restaurant is open for takeaway and has social distancing measures in place. Picture: Downham TandooriThe Downham Tandoori restaurant is open for takeaway and has social distancing measures in place. Picture: Downham Tandoori

“I also received messages from relatives of doctors from the QEH from all over the country, saying how their daughters and sons loved what we did for the them.”

The restaurant and its sister tandoori in King’s Lynn are currently open for takeaways but Mr Anwar hopes they will be allowed to reopen for dining by Saturday, July 4.

Mr Anwar said: “The safety of the people who come to our restaurants and in general is far more important than any business.

“We are more than happy to follow the guidelines set by the government, even if that means we cannot open fully for another two months or so.

The Downham Tandoori restaurant is open for takeaway and has social distancing measures in place. Picture: Downham TandooriThe Downham Tandoori restaurant is open for takeaway and has social distancing measures in place. Picture: Downham Tandoori

“There’s nothing else we can do.”

Downham Tandoori has a one way system in place with two metre spacing on the floor to ensure social distance measures are followed.

Downham Tandoori is open from 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm Tuesday to Sunday and King’s Lynn Tandoori is open 5pm to 10pm Tuesday to Sunday.

