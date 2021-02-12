'A little lipstick works wonders' - how to stay stylish in lockdown

Published: 10:31 AM February 12, 2021

While we currently spend more time inside a women's image consultant has suggested making a few style changes to help boost our mood and make us feel better about ourselves.

Shirley Webb of Btransformed in Downham Market, an image and style consultancy business, has given her tips on boosting our moods during lockdown, saying what we wear is important.

Mrs Webb, a retired corporate NHS worker, set up her own business after having her own colouring done and seeing the confidence the changes brought about.

She now helps clients find the best colours and styles that suit their body and personality and has offered us her insight into looking stylish, comfortable and warm during lockdown.

She said if you're stuck in a rut and choosing the same clothes to wear, "probably black, because it's easy," these tips may help.

Wear your best colours.

"Wearing your best colours can have a real effect on boosting your mood.

"Certain colours will drag you down, make your skin look sallow and drain your energy. If you are wearing the right colours for you, your skin will look healthier, eyes brighter, teeth whiter and your energy levels will lift."

Does this outfit make me feel good?

"When you choose your clothes in the morning, ask yourself 'how does this make me feel?' If you don’t feel good don’t wear it."

Pop of colour.

"You can lift an outfit just by adding a pop of colour. That could be your favourite lipstick, a scarf or a colourful necklace."

Being comfortable, stylish and warm

"My favourite item at the moment is the Poncho. When the weather is cold we need layers.

"They are much more flattering than thick jumpers and suitable for all ages and body shapes. Great for adding a pop of colour."

Declutter your wardrobe

"Spring cleaning and sorting through the clutter that has accumulated is very therapeutic."

Mrs Webb runs a workshop on creating a capsule wardrobe and has helped women who are self isolating and home schooling mums "desperate for a boost".

She said: "By following the tips on a daily basis it is sure to boost your mood and confidence.

"When you are happy with your appearance on the outside it will boost your confidence on the inside, something as small as a colourful scarf and a little lipstick will work wonders.

"If you have any clothes in your wardrobe that you love to wear, get them out, wear them now, don't wait for another day.

"Many of my clients are having to use Zoom for communicating with work or networking and taking care with their appearance helps them to create that great first impression."

For more information on her services visit btransformed.co.uk