‘New era for the market’- Town’s market to reopen after ‘fruitful meeting’

PUBLISHED: 10:49 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 03 July 2020

Downham's market will reopen again on Friday, July 10 after the council closed it down due to protest claims. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham's market will reopen again on Friday, July 10 after the council closed it down due to protest claims. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A market that was closed over planned demonstration claims will now reopen following a ‘fruitful meeting’ between a town council and traders.

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam HardingDownham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Downham Market Town Council has announced the reopening of its market next weekend after holding a meeting on Wednesday, July 1, to discuss going forward.

It comes after the market was shut last week as a result of a ‘planned demonstration against safety measures’ but traders said they were not aware of any protest and were disappointment with the town council’s communication.

The authority has also been accused of trying to close down the facility, which has been continually denied by the council who said it is trying to develop the market and not shut it down.

Following recent discussions with traders, the council has said they are “delighted” to be working together to make the “emerging market bigger and better.”

Downham Market held a service of Remembrance for those that lost their lives in the wars. Pictured: Town mayor Becky Hayes and Town Crier Ray Wales. Picture: Sarah HussainDownham Market held a service of Remembrance for those that lost their lives in the wars. Pictured: Town mayor Becky Hayes and Town Crier Ray Wales. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Jo Woodmin, chair of the market strategy group said: “I am looking forward to the reopening of the market.

“I just hope that one of the successful outcomes of this awful virus is that our market continues to be successful, grows and the market is put back into Downham.”

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Nettie English, plant stall trader, said: “We are looking forward to coming back to the market and working with the town council. It is an exciting time.”

The council has said they will be reopening under coronavirus regulations to “ensure the safety of the public.”

Mayor Becky Hayes said as a result of the meeting, traders and the council are “working and going forward together” to maintain a working relationship.

She added: “We are already looking at how we can fit stalls in and juggle the limited space we have while abiding to Covid regulations.

“I am hopeful that this is a new era for the market and look forward to seeing it grow and welcoming back customers both old and new.

“Going forward the town council and traders have committed to having regular meetings so that a dialogue is maintained and we work together.”

The market will reopen on Friday, July 10 and Saturday July, 11.

