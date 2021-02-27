Painted rocks left around Downham Market spreading lockdown joy

Published: 10:00 AM February 27, 2021 Updated: 10:30 AM February 27, 2021

Terri Reed and others in the Downham Rockers group have been painting rocks and leaving them around Downham Market to spread joy during this time. - Credit: Terri Reed

People in a Norfolk town have been spreading joy in their community by sharing messages of hope and positivity on rocks and painting pictures to make children smile.

Downham Rockers is a Facebook group for people living in Downham Market who share their designs of what they have painted on rocks and their finds around the town.



It was set up by Terri Reed in April 2019 to get children outdoors with their families, but the intention behind the group has once again sparked joy in the community with it lifting many people's spirits during lockdown.

Terri Reed who set up the Downham Rockers Facebook page. - Credit: Terri Reed

Miss Reed, who also runs other groups such as Downham Market Freebies, Lost and Found Downham Market and Love Food Hate Waste (DM), said: "I run all the groups I do to help bring the community together especially in these trying times.



"I enjoy anything art and craft and like to spread a little joy in the community. I love painting rocks and hiding them for others to find as I like the joy it brings to people and children.

"It's lovely to get the community out and about in the fresh air as a family.

"I love to see other children's creations."

Recent finds from local people have included rocks painted with the words 'joy,' 'hope,' 'smile,' and love and designs of animals and rainbows.

The full-time mum said a detailed painted rock can take a few hours whereas designs drawn with Sharpies take around 20 minutes to complete.

She has given us a simple step-by-step guide to help children and their parents create them.

She said: "You can buy a big bag of rocks from garden centres.

"A note can be write on the back for people to know who has done them and where to post them."

1. Rocks need washing beforehand as they have a powder on them.

2. Paint your design or use Sharpie pens.

3. Allow the rock to dry for a day.

4. Seal your rock with a clear yacht vanish spray or clear nail varnish and allow to dry.

5. Place your rock outdoors in the community to be found by others.

Terri Reed, who set up the Downham Rockers Facebook page, has given a step-by-step guide on how decorating rocks. - Credit: Terri Reed














