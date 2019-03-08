Norfolk police dog looking to get his paws on third win

Police dog handler, Jamie Ward and Neeko the German Shepherd.

He has pawsitively trounced the competition two years in a row and now one Norfolk police dog is looking to sniff out a third win.

PD Neeko from Downham Market will be looking to defend his title in Norfolk Constabulary's police dog of the year competition on Facebook, with members of the public voting for the deserved winner.

The four-year-old canine, who is paired with PC Jamie Ward, was nominated for his tireless effort in tracking down suspects after they decamped their vehicle in January 2019.

PD Neeko and his handler PC Ward assisted the Operation Moonshot team in Downham Market. Neeko tracked the suspects across the A10 bypass for approximately a mile-and-a-half, after they fled across fields into a wooded copse.

The determined canine continued through woodland, fields, hedges and through water-filled ditches to track them down and PC Ward found a man hiding in a ditch as a result.

Three suspects were located and arrested for a variety of offences.

PC Ward said: "Thanks to Neeko we found the suspects, it took him about an hour to sniff out the track and we had to close the A10 in the process.

"Tracking is Neeko's best ability, he has a really good nose."

PC Ward, who has been a police officer for nearly two decades, has been working with Neeko since he was an 11-month-old pup.

The pair picked up their first police dog of the year award in 2017 and won again last year.

His companion PD Toby is also a vital part of the team, with the nine-year-old Labrador helping officers in drug raids.

PD Ward said: "It's the best job, I can't imagine my life without them both, whatever is going on they are always happy to see you.

"On night shifts you find yourself talking to them, Neeko will come out from his hatch and rest his head on my shoulder.

"It's nice to know he has my back and will be able to protect me and himself.

"We're up against some good competition, so we're not taking anything away from them, but to be able to win again would be nice."

To vote for Neeko go to the Norfolk Constabulary Facebook page and like his picture, nominations close on Wednesday, July 31.