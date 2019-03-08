Downham Market survey - tell us what you think of your town

Downham Market sign in the town Archant

As part of a series of reports on the towns and villages in our county, the Eastern Daily Press is taking an in-depth look into what makes Downham Market special and what needs to be improved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We want Downham residents to tell us their views to gain a better insight into the town. By taking part in our online survey, you can tell us what you love about the town, the issues it faces and give your opinion about what needs to be improved.

You may also want to watch:

Whether it is shops on the high street, festivals and events, or concerns about the town or crime, we want to know what you think. Help us highlight the great things about Downham; the community spirit, the events and the people that keep it going.

Have your say by taking part in the survey, by letting us know your thoughts you help us write stories that matter to you.