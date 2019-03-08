Town scoops gold in Anglia in Bloom awards

Downham Market have won gold in the Anglia in Bloom awards. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

A West Norfolk town has won gold in an annual flower competition.

Anglia in Bloom judges with Deputy mayor of Downham Market, Jenny Groom (centre). Picture: Sarah Hussain Anglia in Bloom judges with Deputy mayor of Downham Market, Jenny Groom (centre). Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market won gold in the town category in the Anglia in Bloom awards on Tuesday, September 10.

In a ceremony held at St Ives, Downham Market was awarded gold for all its efforts in its floral displays around the town.

The all-year round activity led by the Downham in Bloom committee, involved community groups, schools, care homes and many volunteers.

Anglia in Bloom judges looked at how well the town was presented on the day and how far the community had been involved.

The judges were welcomed by Deputy Mayor councillor Jenny Groom in July with a short presentation and tour of the town.

Among the locations visited were the railway station, the Willows Nature Reserve, the Women's Institute community garden, the allotments, the memorial garden and orchard.

A reception was held in the Town Hall after the tour, where the Downham in Bloom committee announced the winners of its annual competitions.

In awarding Gold at the Anglia in Bloom ceremony the judges' report praised the commitment of local organisations and individuals who had worked together to keep the town and its environment looking so good.

A special mention was given to the work of the Women's Institute in taking responsibility for planting and maintaining specific sites, and the enthusiasm of the allotment owners.

Judges were also impressed by the efforts of local businesses, particularly the Whalebone, The Castle Hotel, Barkers and Wales Court.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk for Downham Market Town Council, said: "This is a wonderful achievement for the town and for those who have worked so hard over the last year.

"We are very proud to have achieved a gold award."