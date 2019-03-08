Search

The 'Queen of the witches' set to appear in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:50 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 16 October 2019

'Queen of the witches'- Maxine Sanders will be speaking at the event. Picture: Kit Lewis

A person dubbed the 'Queen of the witches' will be making a rare speaking appearance in west Norfolk.

Gavin Baddeley will be speaking at the Fear in the Fens Festival. Picture: Kit LewisGavin Baddeley will be speaking at the Fear in the Fens Festival. Picture: Kit Lewis

Maxine Sanders, the 'witch Queen,' will be speaking at the Fear in the Fens festival in Downham Market on Saturday, October 19.

In the run up to Halloween, Downham Market will play host to talks on horror stories and folklore.

The three day event, held at the Priory Centre, above the Downham Market Library and Town Hall, will host a range of workshops by speakers, writers and film makers.

Kit Lewis, from CULTure Babylon and festival director, said: "The festival is about classic horror, all to do with showing horror and silent 60s and 70s films.

"East Anglia's history and folklore is very much connected with witches, cunning folk, and indeed, Matthew Hopkins and the witch trials.

"Maxine and others will explore both the history of witches and witchcraft as a living tradition, together with the portrayal of witches in film and other media.

"It's a very rare opportunity to see Maxine speak as she doesn't do many talks.

"Our other speakers include Gary Parsons, Darren Charles and Gavin Baddeley."

Now in its fourth year, the event draws people from across the country such as Cumbria and London.

Jackie Westrop, chair of Downahm Market Arts, said: "Fear in the Fens is an innovative and unusual festival, bringing the best of classic horror to the town of Downham Market through films talks and creative workshops in film making and creative writing.

"Downham Arts is once again both proud and pleased to sponsor this three day event which attracts people from all over the country into the town to enjoy three amazing days."

The talks will be scheduled around screenings of classic horror films and locally made horror shorts.

The festival starts on Friday, October 18 with an open-mic poetry night. The event continues into Saturday, October 19, which will see the showcasing of a full day of films.

Don't Go Into the Cellar Theatre Company will close the event on Sunday, October 20 with a live theatre performance.

Tickets for the festival start at £3.

