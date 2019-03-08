Can you spot yourself in previous Downham Market Water Festivals?

Dragon boat racing at the Market water festival 2010. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2010

A quiet Norfolk town is transformed into a buzz of activity every year when the annual water festival takes place.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

With the 13th annual Downham Market Water Festival set to take place this weekend, we are taking a look back at previous events.

Thousands of people gather to watch and take part in the festival, can you spot yourself in any of the photographs from previous years?

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Based on Chinese tradition, enthusiastic racers gear up to entertain the crowds by rowing down a 200m course on the Great Ouse relief channel in their dragon boats, in the hope of winning a trophy.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The event draws people to the market town from across the country, bringing people from Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

Scenes from the Dragon Boat Racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2010. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

In its 13th year, the popular event will return again this month.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Thousands are expected to flock to the free festival on Sunday, August 11 on the Hythe Bridge.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dragon boat racing at the 2007 Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Matthew Usher

Scenes from the Dragon Boat Racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2012. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dragon boat racers from the George and Dragon pub, Wereham in 2010. Picture: Ian Burt

Dragon boat racing at the Downham Market water festival 2010. Picture: Ian Burt

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Tesco Tigers team at the Downham Market Water Festival Dragon boat racing 2011. Picture: Denise Bradley

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from the Dragon Boat Racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2012. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from the Dragon Boat Racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2012. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scene for the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival 2013. Picture: Matthew Usher.

