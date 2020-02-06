Search

Advanced search

'We're the poor cousin'- town being forgotten in favour of Norfolk neighbour, councillor claims

PUBLISHED: 14:33 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 06 February 2020

Josie Ratcliffe, borough councillor for Downham Market East. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

Josie Ratcliffe, borough councillor for Downham Market East. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

LIberal Democrats

A market town has been left behind as it is the "poor cousin" of its Norfolk neighbour, a councillor has claimed.

Independent shops in Downham Market were broken into. Picture: Matthew Usher.Independent shops in Downham Market were broken into. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Members of Downham Market town council expressed their frustration over a report delivered by their borough councillor, Josie Ratcliffe at a town council meeting which they felt overlooked the town.

Ms Ratcliffe, who represents Downham Market East, spoke at a Downham Market town council meeting on Tuesday, February 4 about recent decisions at west Norfolk council which mainly included reports of King's Lynn.

She informed councillors and members of the public how King's Lynn is set to benefit from improvements to the town centre and a recently agreed transport strategy.

She added that there is a tree planting motion for Downham but the status of that is unknown.

Her report was met with criticism after members of the town council expressed their frustration over the lack of information regarding Downham Market.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Cissy Lightfoot responded: "It seems appalling that you're our borough councillor and you've told us about King's Lynn.

"So what's happening with Downham Market?"

Ms Ratcliffe, said that although representatives for Downham Market are trying there is "no momentum for change at the moment" at the borough council.

Adding: "We can present change but they're not getting accepted.

"You're right, we do appear to be the poor cousin of King's Lynn."

Town mayor Becky Hayes felt ongoing communications with borough were positive and that the town council were "making little steps in the right direction."

She said: "We have been banging on about Downham.  "It is difficult and we are doing are best and highlighting the issues of Downham in our meetings and we will continue to do so."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze in town high street

A fire has broken out in Watton High Street. Picture: Seb Billing

‘We’re the poor cousin’- town being forgotten in favour of Norfolk neighbour, councillor claims

Josie Ratcliffe, borough councillor for Downham Market East. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Apartment for sale with an extra special something you’d never expect

The apartment with a unique feature for sale. Pic: The Norfolk Agents

Murder accused told witness to lie about incident, court hears

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police
Drive 24