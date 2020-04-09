Councillor makes masks for key workers and community members

Emily Lightfoot from Downham Market has been making masks from recycled fabrics. Pictured: Caitlin Hilder- wearing one of the masks. Picture: Emily Lightfoot Archant

A town councillor is making masks and scrub bags for key workers and members of the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Emily Lightfoot, Downham Market town councillor, has been making masks and scrub bags for Covid-19 mutual aid volunteers and members of the community. Picture: Emily Lightfoot Emily Lightfoot, Downham Market town councillor, has been making masks and scrub bags for Covid-19 mutual aid volunteers and members of the community. Picture: Emily Lightfoot

Emily Lightfoot, Downham Market town councillor, has been supporting vulnerable people with shopping in light of the coronavirus pandemic but felt she needed to do more to help in her community.

The 56-year-old, who refashions unwanted clothes, initially supplied items for volunteers at the Covid-19 Downham Market Mutual Aid group following a shortage of protective equipment and has since had requests for masks from key workers at Bridge Street Surgery and members of the public. MORE: Restaurant donates meals to staff at Norfolk hospital

Ms Lightfoot said: “I already create clothes from unwanted ones and as I have the equipment I thought I could do more.

“My daughter, who is a scientist, told me that we should wear masks despite the government’s current guidelines.

Emily Lightfoot, Downham Market town councillor, has been making masks and scrub bags for Covid-19 mutual aid volunteers and members of the community. Picture: Emily Lightfoot Emily Lightfoot, Downham Market town councillor, has been making masks and scrub bags for Covid-19 mutual aid volunteers and members of the community. Picture: Emily Lightfoot

“The masks are made from recycled fabric. I use a layer of interfacing as that adds a bit more protection.

“But they will not offer 100pc protection against covid-19, my research says around 75pc against droplets.”

The councillor is making them free of charge but said if people want to they can donate to the Great British Camp Out for NHS Staff.

Ms Lightfoot is asking for donations of lightweight or medium weight interfacing to continue making masks.

To donate contact Downham Market town council on 01553 630655.

