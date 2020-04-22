‘Biggest dragon the UK has encountered’ - St George’s flag to be raised in honour of key workers

St George and the dragon in Downham Market for a previous year's celebrations. Picture: Matthew Usher. Archant

A Norfolk town council will raise the St George’s flag in honour of the NHS and key workers as they fight against the “biggest dragon the UK has encountered.”

St George's Day celebrations in Downham Market, from a previous year. Pictured are Frank Daymond (Dragon) and Dave Sharman (St George). Picture: Ian Burt St George's Day celebrations in Downham Market, from a previous year. Pictured are Frank Daymond (Dragon) and Dave Sharman (St George). Picture: Ian Burt

Downham Market Town Council will raise the flag on St George’s Day on Thursday, April 23 to show their appreciation for the NHS and essential workers who are “battling through this present crisis to help us all.”

The council said due to the coronavirus pandemic they are unable to hold their annual pageant to celebrate the day, but will instead raise the flag early in the morning as a way of thanking the “selfless people.”

Frank Daymond, town councillor, who usually plays the part of the dragon in the pageant, said: “Covid-19 is the biggest dragon the UK has encountered.”

Previous St George's celebration. Pictured: The dragon (Cllr Frank Daymond) is seen off by St George (Cllr David Sharman). Picture: Matthew Usher. Previous St George's celebration. Pictured: The dragon (Cllr Frank Daymond) is seen off by St George (Cllr David Sharman). Picture: Matthew Usher.

Social distancing practices will be in place. The event usually sees St George battle with the dragon of Hilgay Fen on the town square.