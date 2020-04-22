‘Biggest dragon the UK has encountered’ - St George’s flag to be raised in honour of key workers
PUBLISHED: 08:55 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:55 22 April 2020
A Norfolk town council will raise the St George’s flag in honour of the NHS and key workers as they fight against the “biggest dragon the UK has encountered.”
Downham Market Town Council will raise the flag on St George’s Day on Thursday, April 23 to show their appreciation for the NHS and essential workers who are “battling through this present crisis to help us all.”
The council said due to the coronavirus pandemic they are unable to hold their annual pageant to celebrate the day, but will instead raise the flag early in the morning as a way of thanking the “selfless people.”
Frank Daymond, town councillor, who usually plays the part of the dragon in the pageant, said: “Covid-19 is the biggest dragon the UK has encountered.”
Social distancing practices will be in place. The event usually sees St George battle with the dragon of Hilgay Fen on the town square.
