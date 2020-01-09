Fears for future of town centre if historic hotel becomes flats

A Norfolk town council has objected to plans to turn a Grade II listed hotel into apartments.

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for 29 years. Picture: Chris Bishop Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for 29 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Councillors have raised fears about the viability of a town centre in a strong objected to plans to turn a listed hotel into apartments.

Downham Market Town Council held a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, January 7 where the scheme to convert The Castle Hotel into housing was discussed.

Members of the committee voted to recommend refusal of a listed building application which could see the building on the High Street converted into six apartments.

The Grade II-listed hotel has been on the market since March 2016 and owners Howard and Helen Fradley have been hoping to sell it and retire.

The couple came up with plans to develop the hotel into apartments a few months ago as a last resort.

Councillors voted to recommend refusal "by reason of the loss of hotel accommodation which would adversely affect the viability of Downham Market's town centre".

