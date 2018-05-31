Coronavirus: Town council warns community not to stockpile

Downham Market Town council issued a message on Facebook urging members of the public to be sensible when shopping. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A Norfolk town council is urging members of the community to 'behave sensibly' and to not stockpile following coronavirus fears.

Downham Market Town Council issued words of advice on its Facebook page asking members of the public to be mindful of those 'less fortunate' in the community. It comes after the government said there was no need for stockpiling as shoppers across the country panic buy because of growing fears of the threat of coronavirus.

The post read: 'Downham Market Town council are monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus and contingency plans are being put in place. 'In the meantime please note, as the government says, there is no need to stockpile toilet roll, medicines or anything else. 'Those less fortunate in our community do not have the means to be buying groceries in bulk and need to be able to purchase items on a daily basis and we would therefore ask that people behave sensibly.'