Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Town council warns community not to stockpile

PUBLISHED: 06:53 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:53 10 March 2020

Downham Market Town council issued a message on Facebook urging members of the public to be sensible when shopping. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Downham Market Town council issued a message on Facebook urging members of the public to be sensible when shopping. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A Norfolk town council is urging members of the community to 'behave sensibly' and to not stockpile following coronavirus fears.

Downham Market Town council have urged members of the community to not stockpile over coronavirus fears. Picture: Sarah HussainDownham Market Town council have urged members of the community to not stockpile over coronavirus fears. Picture: Sarah Hussain

You may also want to watch:

Downham Market Town Council issued words of advice on its Facebook page asking members of the public to be mindful of those 'less fortunate' in the community. It comes after the government said there was no need for stockpiling as shoppers across the country panic buy because of growing fears of the threat of coronavirus.

The post read: 'Downham Market Town council are monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus and contingency plans are being put in place. 'In the meantime please note, as the government says, there is no need to stockpile toilet roll, medicines or anything else.  'Those less fortunate in our community do not have the means to be buying groceries in bulk and need to be able to purchase items on a daily basis and we would therefore ask that people behave sensibly.'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

A14 lorry drivers hit back against ‘elephant racing’ criticism

Andrew Papworth's column on 'elephant racing' lorries provoked sharp debate. Picture: ARCHANT HIVE

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

New case of coronavirus in east of England as UK count rises to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

People with ‘minor’ cold symptoms could be asked to stay at home to help prevent spread of covid-19

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, in London, on the government's coronavirus action plan on Monday March 9, 2020. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student, 25, died after hitting wooden post two days into ski holiday

William Lawes, from Wymondham, died after hitting a wooden post while skiing near the French Alps resort of Les Deux Alpes. Picture: Onevalefan/Wikipedia
Drive 24