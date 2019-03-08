Search

Halloween 2019: Downham Market Halloween Fun Day

PUBLISHED: 08:59 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 21 October 2019

Downham Market town council are putting on a Halloween fun day. Picture: Ros Turner

Downham Market is getting ready to host its annual Halloween fun day.

The Halloween fun day has been running for years. Picture: Ros TurnerThe Halloween fun day has been running for years. Picture: Ros Turner

Children are guaranteed to be entertained this half term by a free Halloween event organised by Downham Market town council.

The Halloween fun day offers families a free funfair ride, table top games along with some more traditional games such as skittles and tin can alley.

Children have the chance to have their face painted and take part in a Halloween fancy dress competition.

The winner of the competition will get the opportunity to press the button, which lights up the Downham Market Christmas Lights on Sunday, November 24.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: "The event is slightly aimed at younger children but everyone is welcome.

"It's been running for years, it's quite historic actually."

The fun day will take place at the town's market square on Friday, October 25 from 11am to 3pm.

