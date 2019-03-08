Norfolk town supermarkets in meltdown during heatwave

Picture: Sarah Hussain

The appliances in Tesco and Morrisons in Downham Market suffered a meltdown following the 35C heatwave that hit the town on Thursday.

Picture: Sarah Hussain

Tesco's freezer aisle was shutdown because the weather was affecting the cooling systems.

Shopper, William Hatton said: "It would be good if they could fix it as people need to get what they need but what can they do about it when it's so hot.

"The weather has been extraordinary and has come all at once, the electricity just can't cope.

"It's difficult so what can they do, the public will understand."

The freezers are expected to be fixed later today.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We have had problems with our refrigerators at our Downham Market store as a result of the high temperatures over the past few days and are working hard to get them back up and running as soon as possible.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this has caused."

Picture: Sarah Hussain

The town's Morrisons is also experiencing similar issues, with some of its fridges unable to be used.