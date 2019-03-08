Search

'Excessive and unnecessary' - Council officer's view on Tesco plans for signs at store

PUBLISHED: 11:39 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 25 July 2019

Tesco on London Road in Downham Market has submitted plans for an ANPR camera, car wash and advertisement signs to the Borough council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Tesco on London Road in Downham Market has submitted plans for an ANPR camera, car wash and advertisement signs to the Borough council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

A council officer has criticised the number of signs Tesco is proposing at one of its Norfolk stores.

In applications by the company to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, the company proposes changing the use of eight car parking spaces and green space to a hand car wash, installing an automatic number plate recognition camera and putting in 12 new signs at the Downham Market shop.

Commenting on the application, Jane Forder, the council's conservation support officer, said: "There is no objection to the principle of the car wash. However, I do object to the proposed amount of signs.

"The site sits just inside the boundary of the Downham Market conservation area and will therefore affect views into and out of the designated area.

"The proposal to use 12 signs in such a small space seems excessive and unnecessary.

"The amount of signs should therefore be reduced, to respect the settings of the conservation area and the nearby listed buildings."

If the plans are approved the existing car park bays in the proposed car wash area will be replaced with a concrete wash pad with a centralised drain.

It would also see the number of car park spaces reduced from 239 to 231.

Tesco would be looking at opening the car wash on Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and on Sunday and bank holidays from 10am to 4pm. Four full time and four part-time staff would be employed.

Objecting to the application, Deborah Skinner commented on the website saying: "Do we really need another car wash? I would have thought car parking was more beneficial to the town."

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "There is minimal effect on green space.

"We are awaiting a decision from the council regarding the application before any work can be planned and we will keep the community updated as appropriate."

