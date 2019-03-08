Downham Market survey - tell us what you think of your town

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:07 21 April 2019

Downham Market Clock and Town Hall. Picture: Archant Library

Downham Market Clock and Town Hall. Picture: Archant Library

As part of a new series of reports on the towns and villages in our county, we are taking an in depth look into what makes Downham Market unique and what needs to be improved.

Built in Saxon times on the banks of the River Great Ouse is a market town steeped in history and is one of the oldest in Norfolk.

Characterised by its many historic buildings and markets, Downham Market has managed to retain a really intimate feel over the decades of economic growth.

Now with the town chocked full of shops, restaurants and supermarkets we are asking the residents what they think of their town and what makes them proud to live in Downham.

What are the best bits of the town? What aren't so good? What could be improved and what is something special that you think outsiders should know about the town?

