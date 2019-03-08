Town's Poppy Appeal aims to achieve success of last year

Peter Mouncer, left, and Mike Howland, back, members of the Royal British Legion, with the deputy mayor Jenny Groom, at the opening of the stall and shop in Downham Market for the annual poppy appeal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A west Norfolk Poppy Appeal shop that raised more than £30,000 last year aims to achieve the same success.

Stuart Dimmock, appeal organiser, at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Stuart Dimmock, appeal organiser, at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The poppy shop at Downham Market has opened up at Number 6 on the town square, offering a range of poppy related items in support of the Royal British Legion and remembering those that lost their lives in service.

Stuart Dimmock, Downham and District Poppy Appeal organiser, said: "The shop is provided to us by the kindness of Downham Market Town Council.

"Last year we collected £31,000, which is a huge amount for a small town. It reflects the generosity of the people here. We're hoping to do as well as that this year."

The shop offers traditional poppies, lapel pins, reflective poppies, wristbands, fridge stickers, stationery, keyrings, car poppies, crosses and new windmill poppies.

The different regiments represented on the crosses at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The different regiments represented on the crosses at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Poppy Appeal will move towards non-plastic poppies next year.

Speaking about the importance of the poppy and how it should be worn, Mr Dimmock said: "As far as men are concerned the poppy should be worn on the left hand side and the leaf should be facing in the position of 11 o'clock and women should wear it on the right hand side.

"The poppy grew wild in the fields in the Somme, it's become the symbol of men's sacrifice and suffering and some of the horrific years that they fought.

Poppies at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Poppies at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Some say the poppy glorifies war but it does not, it's remembering those that lost their lives so we can live today."

Deputy major, Jenny Groom opened the shop located on the town square.

Mrs Groom said: "Downham Market is lucky it has the Royal British Legion Downham branch, they're very active and do a lot of fundraising.

"They're very energetic but in need of support and new members. A lot of the existing veterans can't do enough of what they used to.

"We have deep history with the armed forces, during the war we had an airfield very close, we still have visitors from America come and look at our pubs to see pictures of the past and their relatives."

The shop runs from Saturday, October 26 to Saturday, November 9 from 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday.