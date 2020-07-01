‘Night to remember’ - Town set for final of virtual live talent show
PUBLISHED: 11:51 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 01 July 2020
Archant
The final of a Norfolk town’s virtual live talent show is set to take place this week.
Downham Market Town council is hosting its very own Downham Market’s Got Talent for residents of the town and the surrounding area on Friday, July 3.
The virtual event, which will take place on Zoom from 6.30pm, was started to help lift spirits during lockdown and organisers have promised it will “be a night to remember.”
A panel of judges, which includes Francis Pennington of Flint Moore, will choose a winner for each age category to perform at the next Downham Market Live festival.
Willow Woodmin, town councillor and organiser of the final, said: “I am so proud of our town, coming through with such magnificent talent to raise people’s spirits and provide a night of entertainment for everyone stuck inside.
“This is an example of how great Downham Market can be and I hope to see you at the final.”
The finalists are Hester Drewry, Lisa English, Aiden Wallace, Beth Rose, Arabella Bishop, Skylar English, Harriet Melia, and Andy Pope.
To attend the final on Zoom, contact info@downhammarkettc.co.uk before 5pm on Thursday, June 2.
