Town council hosting virtual talent show to bring ‘light relief’ during crisis

Downham Market Town Council is hosting a virtual talent show competition - Downham Market's Got Talent. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A Norfolk town council is hosting a virtual talent show to help spread ‘light relief’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

Downham Market Town council are hosting their very own ‘Downham Market’s Got Talent’ for residents of the town and the surrounding area.

The competition is taking place virtually and the council is asking members of the public to send in videos for judging.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: “It’s getting going and we’re excited about it. “We thought it would give a little light relief for people to participate in during this time. “We’re hoping for the final we can show clips to the public.”

Selected entries from each category will be shared for a public vote and the winners of each category will be given the chance to perform at the next Downham Market Live music festival.

The closing date for entries is 9pm on Monday, May 11.

To enter, upload a video on the Downham Market’s Got Talent tab on www.downhammarkettowncouncil.org.uk