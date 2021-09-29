Fireworks display to return 'bigger and better' with fairground

Published: 4:29 PM September 29, 2021

Organisers of a popular fireworks display say it is set to return "bigger and better" after last year's event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Downham Market Round Table, a charity which has been running one of the longest standing fireworks displays in west Norfolk, will be holding the event at Stradsett Hall on November 6.

The display was previously held at Denver for around 45 years but moved in 2019 to allow for greater numbers.

The 2019 display was described as a "massive success" and was attended by more than 4,000 people - a record for the organisers.

Ryan Rix, organiser, said: "We aim to keep making it bigger and better.

"We are probably the largest volunteer run fireworks event in the area, and all the monies we raise go to charitable causes.

"We can't wait to get this one under way."

A full sized fairground with dodgems, a rollercoaster and other rides will also be on the grounds.

And archery and axe throwing will be on offer from Grey Goose axes and archery.