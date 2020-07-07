New club president ‘rising to the enormous challenges’ caused by pandemic

A new club president has said they are rising to the challenge during the current crisis to help others, despite fundraising events being ‘impossible’ to hold.

Downham Market Rotary President Elect - Kay Lincoln.

Howard Phillips, became Downham Market Rotary’s new president on Wednesday, July 1 and will be supported by president elect Kay Lincoln.

The club have said it along with all other Rotary colleagues have had to “totally rethink” its way of working during Covid-19, to continue “giving something back” to the community.

A spokesman said: “The pandemic has brought enormous challenges. Downham Rotary have been successful in the past with events to raise money for good causes. Those events are now impossible.”

Mr Phillips added: “We are rising to the challenge and through the medium of our regular online meetings we are introducing new ideas which will help us keep up the momentum of helping others.”