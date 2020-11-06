Recycling skips raise £30,000 over the years

A Norfolk town’s Rotary paper recycling skips has raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes since it was first set up.

The money earned from the Downham Market Rotary recycling paper skips, located on Priory Road, has amounted to £30,000 since the scheme started in 1992.

A spokesperson said local residents received the idea “enthusiastically” when it was first introduced and continue to show their support.

Tony Firrell, who runs the scheme for Rotary, said: “We couldn’t have done this without the generosity of local people taking the time to put their waste paper in the skips and we are grateful to Downham Market Town Council for allowing us to site the skips at the original site and nowadays in the car park next to the Heritage Centre in Priory Road.”

The club said all the money raised is used for good causes and enables them to support local initiatives.