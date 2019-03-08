Norfolk club elects first female president

Jackie Westrop (left), Carole Samuel (right) Archant

A Norfolk rotary club chosen its first female president, who has been helping school children suffering from the Chernobyl disaster.

Downham Market Rotary club elected Carole Samuel as its first lady President.

Mrs Samuel has been part of the Rotary club for eight years, joining because she wanted to help people in the community and abroad.

She was international chairman for five years and carried out projects to raise money for children in the Korovatichi school in Belarus, who are still badly affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which happened in 1987.

Mrs Samuel said: "It is a tremendous challenge which I am taking on with great enthusiasm and hope. "Being the first lady president is daunting but at the same time a great compliment."

Vice president Jackie Westrop said: "The Rotary makes a real difference in the community, I look forward to supporting Carole's vision and continue the work the club are doing."