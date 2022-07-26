'She's on the telly, isn't she?' - Local voters struggle to spot Liz Truss

According to the polls, she is going to be the next prime minister and her duel with rival Rishi Sunak is the talk of the political classes. But just how many of her own constituents even recognise Liz Truss? SARAH HUSSAIN went to Downham Market to find out how her leadership campaign is going down

Liz Truss has represented the constituency of South West Norfolk since 2010 and has been touted as a potential prime minister for almost as long.

This summer it could actually happen, as she battles it out with former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be elected Conservative party leader and therefore take over from Boris Johnson in Number 10.

The bookmakers and political pundits are increasingly talking up her chances of success.

But while every twist and turn of the leadership race is gripping Westminster, her constituents in Downham Market - where she has a home - seem rather nonplussed.

Indeed, many seem to find it hard to even recognise her.

Liz Truss pictured in November 2021 in Tallinn, Estonia - Credit: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street

Her supporters have made much of comparisons between Ms Truss and Margaret Thatcher, and the foreign secretary recreated one of the former prime minister's most famous photographs when she was pictured on a tank during a trip to see British troops in Estonia last year.

We showed the image to 30 people in Downham Market on Monday and asked them who it was.

Just nine answered correctly - although quite a few believed it might be Mrs Thatcher herself, or even Theresa May.

Many recognised the face but could not immediately put a name to it.

People in Downham Market were stopped on Monday and asked about their thoughts on the Tory leadership contest - Credit: Sarah Hussain

An 82-year-old man, who has lived in the town for 22 years, said: "It might be Maggie Thatcher or Theresa May."

On further inspection, the Tory supporter added: "No, I don't know who it is."

After being told it was Ms Truss, he said: "I've seen pictures of her but never met her. She's our local MP but I've never seen her in the flesh.

"I've only heard about her in the paper."

Another said: "She's on the telly, isn't she?"

A 76-year-old man, enjoying a pint at one of the town's pubs, said: "Oh, it's that Truss woman.

"I don't know her individually as a person, she might be a nice person.

"I prefer Rishi, he seems more like one of us."

Another 70-year-old man sat next to him at the establishment, who has lived in Downham all his life, felt the foreign secretary has played a key role in conversations about the war in Ukraine, but said he preferred Mr Sunak.

Elsewhere, people shopping in the town centre shared mixed opinions about their local MP and her bid to become the next leader.

Edda Moore, 78, said: "She seems a strong person and quite fair.

"I should imagine it will be good locally if she becomes PM.

"Hopefully if she is our next PM she will deliver."

Maurice Vincent, from Hockwold, said: "She's lovely. I don't want the other one [Mr Sunak] to get in.

"I wanted Boris to stay."

Friends David Webb (left) and Maurice Vincent - Credit: Sarah Hussain

His friend David Webb added: "I think it's a shame about Boris, he got us through Covid.

"They can put in who they like they will never get it right - Labour, Conservative, whoever.

"Look at what they have to deal with, all the unemployment."

Paul Carter, a Downham Market resident of 10 years, said: "It will be good for the local area if she can do things.

Paul Carter, from Downham Market - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"There's a lot of young people in the area that need jobs. They want to stay and live here but can't afford houses or to stay because there's no jobs."

Kathryn Young, 57, said: "The only problems I have taken to her I have never had a reply about, and the fact they are going to do tax cuts willy nilly bothers me when the country is skint.

"I'm not keen on any of them. I would prefer Rishi Sunak, his policies make sense."

Ruby Ali said: "I think she's worse than Johnson. Out of the two I think Rishi Sunak is better.

Ruby Ali, from Downham Market - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"We should just have a general election.

"I think some people are fans, but this is majority Tory and the whole of Norfolk is.

"I think people think she's Thatcher."

But Bob Scott said if he could vote he would pick Ms Truss, adding that "her policies are better".

"I don't think she's done that bad of a job", he said.

"I think she's pretty forthright.

"But I don't think either of them have the ability to produce what they say they will."