Search

Advanced search

Town organisers appealing for help in preparation for annual floral competition

PUBLISHED: 15:54 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 26 February 2020

Downham Market Town council are looking for volunteers to help get the town ready for this year's Anglia in Bloom competition. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Town council are looking for volunteers to help get the town ready for this year's Anglia in Bloom competition. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

Town organisers are appealing for help with this year's Anglia in Bloom competition.

Downham Market Town council are looking for volunteers to help get the town ready for this year's Anglia in Bloom competition. Picture: Sarah HussainDownham Market Town council are looking for volunteers to help get the town ready for this year's Anglia in Bloom competition. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market town council are calling on volunteers to help "maintain the town's high performance" following their success in last year's Anglia in Bloom competition.

The town won a Gold award in 2019 and was praised by judges for its well-kept appearance.

The council is looking for a number of people to join the Downham in Bloom committee to help with efforts to plan the town's entry for the event and to help with practical tasks.

The committee meets monthly and manages projects such as the community orchard and sensory garden.

You may also want to watch:

Local organisations such as Downham Market WI, Rotary Club and the Allotments Association are currently on the committee.

MORE: Norfolk town announces winners of community flower competition.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: "Schools and care homes are involved and anyone wanting to help will be welcomed with open arms.

"It's fantastic that after all the hard work last year we won Gold, it's a real credit to the town.

"We thought the town looked good and we're glad the judges thought that too.

"We're striving for Gold again this year and looking at ways of developing from previous years."

If you are interested in helping out contact Downham Market Town Council on 01366 387770 or email info@downhammarkettc.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Schools tell pupils to stay at home for two-week isolation amid coronavirus fears

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy where students who took part in ski trips to Italy have been told to stay away for a two-week isolation period to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Picture: James Bass

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Norwich City midfielder and wife inspire pupils to achieve their goals

Tom Trybull and pupil at White Woman Lane Primary School in Norwich. Picture: Pitch

Leicester boss cautious about reintroducing key man against Norwich

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi holds off pressure from Todd Cantwell during Norwich City's 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium in December Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24