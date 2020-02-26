Town organisers appealing for help in preparation for annual floral competition

Town organisers are appealing for help with this year's Anglia in Bloom competition.

Downham Market town council are calling on volunteers to help "maintain the town's high performance" following their success in last year's Anglia in Bloom competition.

The town won a Gold award in 2019 and was praised by judges for its well-kept appearance.

The council is looking for a number of people to join the Downham in Bloom committee to help with efforts to plan the town's entry for the event and to help with practical tasks.

The committee meets monthly and manages projects such as the community orchard and sensory garden.

Local organisations such as Downham Market WI, Rotary Club and the Allotments Association are currently on the committee.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: "Schools and care homes are involved and anyone wanting to help will be welcomed with open arms.

"It's fantastic that after all the hard work last year we won Gold, it's a real credit to the town.

"We thought the town looked good and we're glad the judges thought that too.

"We're striving for Gold again this year and looking at ways of developing from previous years."

If you are interested in helping out contact Downham Market Town Council on 01366 387770 or email info@downhammarkettc.co.uk.