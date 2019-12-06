Search

Town's Poppy Appeal exceeds collection expectations

PUBLISHED: 16:40 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 06 December 2019

Peter Mouncer, left, and Mike Howland, back, members of the Royal British Legion, with the deputy mayor Jenny Groom, at the opening of the stall and shop in Downham Market for the annual poppy appeal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A town's Poppy Appeal has exceeded its expectations in raising support for the Royal British Legion (RBL) and those that lost their lives in service.

Poppies at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPoppies at the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop in Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Downham and District Poppy Appeal has raised £24,880 for the cause and is expecting to reach their target of £25,000 by the end of the year.

The money, which was raised within two weeks by the people of Downham Market and the surrounding villages, contributes to the RBL's work for serving members and veterans of our Armed Forces.

Stuart Dimmock, Downham's Poppy Appeal organiser said: "Nobody in the Legion believed the 2019 Appeal would match the 2018 total, which celebrated the centenary of the end of WWI.

"The aim for 2019 was to keep pace with the collections of 2016 and 2017 and in our District this has been achieved, despite the bad weather that hampered house to house collections in the villages.

"Donations are still being received and I'm confident we will reach £25,000 by the end of the year.

"We have been able to do this due to our volunteers, who work long hours and turn out in all weathers to support those men and women who have served and are serving our country, often at great personal risk.

"I want to thank them and say how proud I am to work with them and we give thanks for the continuing support and generosity of the people of Downham and the villages."

