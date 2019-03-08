Search

Plans to build 19 homes in town have been refused

PUBLISHED: 15:58 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 02 September 2019

Councillors voted on the application to develop land off Pince Henry Place, in Downham Maket Picture: Sarah Hussain

A planning application to build on land in a Norfolk town has been refused.

Planning application to build 19 houses on land south of Prince Henry Place, has been refused. Picture: Sarah HussainPlanning application to build 19 houses on land south of Prince Henry Place, has been refused. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Developers hoped to build on land off Prince Henry Place, in Downham Market.

But planning councillors refused after hearing the impact the development could have on the area.

Lennie Haslam from Howdale Rise, who spoke at the meeting, said: "The site on Prince Henry Place was purpose-built to support the infirm and vulnerable members of our town. The building project would change the form and function of the area.

Residents objected on grounds it could cause disruption and bring in an influx of traffic. Picture: Sarah HussainResidents objected on grounds it could cause disruption and bring in an influx of traffic. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"The imposed disruption for a lengthy period of time and eventually the constant influx of traffic and disturbance in the future, would render residents even more vulnerable in the long term.

"Just because it can be done, does it make it right?"

