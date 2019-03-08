Plans to build 19 homes in town have been refused

A planning application to build on land in a Norfolk town has been refused.

Developers hoped to build on land off Prince Henry Place, in Downham Market.

But planning councillors refused after hearing the impact the development could have on the area.

Lennie Haslam from Howdale Rise, who spoke at the meeting, said: "The site on Prince Henry Place was purpose-built to support the infirm and vulnerable members of our town. The building project would change the form and function of the area.

"The imposed disruption for a lengthy period of time and eventually the constant influx of traffic and disturbance in the future, would render residents even more vulnerable in the long term.

"Just because it can be done, does it make it right?"