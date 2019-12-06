Search

Police dog tracks down suspected van thief

PUBLISHED: 16:16 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 06 December 2019

PD120 Neeko tracked and located a suspect hidden on the riverbank.Picture: NS PoliceDogs

A west Norfolk police dog has tracked and located a suspect van thief.

Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in South Lynn at 10.15am on Thursday, December 5.

A man in his 20s fled the scene of the incident but was later tracked and located by PD Neeko from Downham Market, who found the suspect hidden on a riverbank.

A police spokesman said: "A police pursuit of a vehicle in South Lynn took place at 10.15am this morning.

"Officers later arrested a man in his 20s in the Wisbech Road area.

"He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.

"The suspect remains in police custody at this time."

