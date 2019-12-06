Police dog tracks down suspected van thief

A west Norfolk police dog has tracked and located a suspect van thief.

@NSRAPT had a pursuit & decamp with stolen transit in #SouthLynn this morning. PD120 Neeko tracks from the scene & locates suspect hidden on riverbank. Top work by #RAPT & @KingsLynnPolice #Team2 in putting a good containment on & the eagle eyed public helping out. #Teamwork #68 pic.twitter.com/aML4Fbtd2m — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) December 5, 2019

Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in South Lynn at 10.15am on Thursday, December 5.

A man in his 20s fled the scene of the incident but was later tracked and located by PD Neeko from Downham Market, who found the suspect hidden on a riverbank.

A police spokesman said: "A police pursuit of a vehicle in South Lynn took place at 10.15am this morning.

"Officers later arrested a man in his 20s in the Wisbech Road area.

"He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.

"The suspect remains in police custody at this time."