Police dog tracks down suspected car thief
PUBLISHED: 16:16 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 05 December 2019
A west Norfolk police dog has tracked and located a suspect car thief.
Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in South Lynn at 10.15am on Thursday, December 5.
A man in his 20s fled the scene of the incident but was later tracked and located by PD Neeko from Downham Market, who found the suspect hidden on a riverbank.
A police spokesman said: "A police pursuit of a vehicle in South Lynn took place at 10.15am this morning.
"Officers later arrested a man in his 20s in the Wisbech Road area.
"He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.
"The suspect remains in police custody at this time."