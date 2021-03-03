No child hungry campaign continues to help families in need

Published: 10:00 AM March 3, 2021

Volunteers behind the No Child Goes Hungry campaign in Downham Market. - Credit: Anna Foster

Volunteers behind a campaign to ensure no child in their area goes hungry have been able to continue their support thanks to the backing of local people and businesses.

The No Child Goes Hungry scheme in Downham Market was initially set up to provide food parcels for children for the two weeks over Christmas for families in need.

Volunteers in Downham Market launched a campaign to ensure that no children in and around the town went hungry. - Credit: Anna Foster

And thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals, the community has raised around £3,900 in vouchers to help the team continue providing support over the next two months.

The campaign, which is is led by Harriet Tunnicliff, Frances Rayner, Alex Coates, from the Downham Market Foodbank, and Anna Foster, from the Swan Youth Project, has delivered a total of 503 food parcels since it started in December.

Volunteers in Downham Market have launched a campaign to ensure that no children in and around the town go hungry this Christmas. Picture: Frances Rayner - Credit: Archant

Ms Foster said: "The scheme has been able to continue throughout January and February and will be able go on to provide food parcels throughout March and into April.

"So far we have helped in excess of 50 families and 117 children.

"Due to the success and need, Swan Youth Project have gained funding for a one day a week coordinator for this scheme, which links perfectly with our family support."

Volunteers in Downham Market launched a campaign to ensure that no children in and around the town went hungry. - Credit: Anna Foster

Volunteers thanked businesses and local people for their support in getting the scheme running and their continues backing and Hollie, 14, for her design of a new logo for the project following a competition last month.



Ms Foster added: "A huge thank you to each and every one of you that has donated vouchers, food, hygiene products and time.

New logo design for the No Child Hungry in Downham Market campaign created by Hollie,14. - Credit: Anna Foster

"Not forgetting our wonderful volunteers who give up their time week after week to shop and then pack the parcels.

"Without you the scheme would not have been the success it has been so far."

The service will continue to ensure families can access support when schools reopen, and those involved said they are in close contact with people to signpost them to other services when needed.

Food parcels for young people include basic meal ideas that can be made from items provided such as cereal, milk, bread, squash, yoghurts, apples, cheese, pasta and tuna.