Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Mum marries in hospital days before dying of cancer

PUBLISHED: 14:52 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 08 August 2019

Heather Bellamy married Max Lincoln at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her children and family present. Picture: Lilly Young

Heartbroken husband of terminally ill woman battling a rare form of cancer reveals how they married days before she died.

Heather Bellamy asked her partner of five years to marry her the day before their wedding on Thursday, July 18.

The mum-of-four from Downham Market, had been fighting acute myeloid leukaemia for four years. She died on Saturday, August 3.

Her husband Max Lincoln had been a lifelong family friend and the couple's friendship developed over the years into a romantic relationship.

Max Lincoln said: "She just said the day before, 'oh we're getting married tomorrow' and I thought are we? "We did discuss it before and when she asked I did not think twice about it, that's what I wanted. I would have married her after the first few months of us being together, we were so in love.

"I realised there was something deeper with her about five years ago when she came over to talk with me after she was going through a difficult time and I hugged her for the first time, something I will hold onto forever."

The staff at Kings' Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital rallied around the couple, arranging the flowers and the cake for the ceremony.

Mr Lincoln said: "We both said we would never get married again but we began discussing it again and it felt so right.

"We were hoping Heather would get better but in the back of our minds the thought was there that she could pass away.

"Heather was so family orientated that in the last few days she reduced her morphine so she could spend time with the kids, she must have been in so much pain but that's just how she was, she would do anything for the children.

"She had so much fight left in her and she carried on battling, convinced she could beat it right until the end. Heather has really brought the family closer together, she was just so caring and strong.

"She was really hands on and would help anybody and everyone if she could, even if she didn't know them.

Mr Lincoln spoke of how strong Mrs Bellamy had been, he said: "She would rather us continue with our lives than come see her, as long as she knew we were happy she would be happy. That's how she was, wanting us to keep it normal and not to make a fuss over her. She was totally selfless."

"There's been a lot of tears along this road but also a lot of laughter, we would joke around with each other when we all get together, we would make quite a noise at the hospital."

The family knew the prospects of the 48-year-old living was less likely after they received test results which came back as 100pc leukaemia in her blood.

Mrs Bellamy's eldest daughter, Lilly Young, who works in pathology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: "I would visit mum whenever I could and on my breaks at the hospital, which was nice.

"My mum was just a selfless person, I don't know who could not have loved her. She was just amazing.

"She would make sure we were always happy and out doing things. Every summer she would take us to theme parks. The only thing she would do for herself was go to a book club every month.

"I'm not sure how I'll feel returning back to work because she's always been there, but because she's spent most of her time at the hospital and not at home we still sort of expect to see her but I'm sure it'll be made official to us after the funeral."

Tributes poured in for the former nurse, including staff at the QEH hospital who were left crying and moved from the news of Mrs Bellamy's death.

In the last few days spent together Mrs Bellamy and her family, including her other three children, Alice, Alfie and Sam, spoke of funeral arrangements.

Mr Lincoln said: "She made it clear she wants no black at the funeral, it will be a real celebration of her life. It's going to be an unconventional and fun service.

"She did not want a hearse and if we did get one it was not to be black, thanks to A J Coggles the funeral director we have a VW camper van that will take Heather around Downham Market passing by her favourite places.

"What Heather has done is highlight leukaemia and made us all aware of it being a cancer. Her legacy will be in the way she's pulled the community together, raised awareness of leukaemia and shown us how strong she was."

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 14, at 11.30am, at the cemetery on Rouse's Lane in Downham Market.

Bailiffs move in on town’s Jack Wills store

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Driver injured after car flips onto roof

The flipped car on Norwich Road, between Smiths Lane and Walnut Grove PICTURE: Contributed

Motorists stuck in jams for hours and free taxis for pedestrians as broken bridge leads to gridlock

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was stuck in the open position for two hours bringing the town to a standstill.

Liverpool build up and City’s Premier League transfer window deadline day

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has made five signings to the senior squad ahead of the Premier League kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Building begins on ‘second Cromer lighthouse’ at site of old zoo

An architect's drawing of the 2.5-storey home planned on Howard's Hill, Cromer, by Russell Wright
